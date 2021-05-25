Teachers have stood by and allowed our national discourse to be hijacked by those who would seek to radically alter our nation’s foundations and character. Since the 1960s, we’ve been teaching students that self-flagellation and outright hatred of our nation and its history is the more noble and preferred view. Any good our nation has accomplished is cast aside and forgotten, despite the fact that in the darkest of times, America has served as a beacon of light for many throughout the world.

We continually highlight the heinous errors of our collective past rather than celebrate our wondrous accomplishments in spite of them. We seem to be throwing the idea of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin onto the ash heap of history, replacing it with a laser focus on ethnicity and feels over all that would unite us.

We no longer teach civic education rightly understood – the tenets of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S Constitution, and the importance of civil engagement. Rather, too many teachers disparage our founding documents as fundamentally racist and xenophobic and pass this biased view on to students. In rejecting the nobility of those documents, teachers sow division rather than love of country, the three most loathsome words in modern education today. The notion that one should espouse a love of country is no longer considered merely quaint; it is outright rejected. Supposedly, a love of country harkens back to the beginning of the twentieth century, where it caused two world wars, countless insurgencies, and rampant western imperialism.

Teachers regularly embrace faulty history such as the 1619 Project, which has been debunked by a plethora of notable and distinguished historians. Yet, some school districts use 1619-influenced curriculum as the basis for U.S. history classes at all academic levels. Why are so many teachers not acting as professionals, not doing our due diligence to vet such nonsense?

Teachers who do not embrace bad history in the name of political correctness and equity invite the wrath of their fellow “woke” colleagues, who act with impunity toward anyone who doesn't agree with the project of deconstructing our past.

The predictable result is that at every level of education, we are producing students who are indoctrinated rather than educated. We’ve sacrificed critical thinking and counter-narrative analysis for ideological brainwashing.

So many teachers thrust their beliefs and prejudices on unsuspecting minds, treating them as gospel rather than teaching students to think for themselves. Students hang on every word of the expert standing in the front of the classroom, only to be steered toward that expert’s biases, eventually agreeing that our nation was and remains fundamentally corrupt.

To teach pride in one’s nation for some is to stoke the notion of Nazism, a hangover psychosis that supposedly still resonates in the West decades after it was thought to have been vanquished. They focus on the ills of the West and little else, forgetting that it was the West that fought bitter wars to end slavery while other nations allowed it to flourish – with some still engaged in it today.

This does not mean our country’s flaws should be glossed over or forgotten – to do so is just as damaging as the alternative. Instead, both sides of an argument should be taught in the classroom; balance should be fostered. Failure to do so – and we are failing with the recent emphasis on critical race theory over proper history – will result in a nation that will wither on the vine.

Michael DiMatteo has taught American, European, and world history and political science in the Illinois school system, both public and private, for over 32 years. In 2010, he was recognized as an Illinois Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction. His writings can be found at Think31.com.